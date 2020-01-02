Global  

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Share Adorable New Year's Day Photos

Just Jared Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott kick off the New Year together! The 39-year-old New Girl actress and the 41-year-old Property Brothers star both posted cute photos and tributes to each other on Instagram on Wednesday (January 1). “Once in a lifetime you meet someone who changes everything😍,” Jonathan captioned the slideshow below. “I’m the luckiest [...]
