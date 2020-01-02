Global  

'Captain America' Star Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Mom to Death

AceShowbiz Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Mollie Fitzgerald, who is also credited as a movie director and producer, has been charged with second-degree murder as she is accused of fatally stabbing her mother Patricia 'Tee' Fitzgerald in Kansas.
Captain America's Mollie Fitzgerald Charged With Killing Her Mom

Mollie Fitzgerald has been charged with killing her mother. The actress was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing her mother – 68-year-old...
Just Jared

