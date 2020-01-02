Global  

Kevin Feige: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to introduce new characters in MCU

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has teased that the sequel to Doctor Strange will introduce new characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The sequel, titled Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, will bring back Benedict Cumberbatch as the Sorcerer Supreme.

Scott Derrickson, who helmed the 2016 film, is...
