Kathy Griffin Gets Married With Help From Lily Tomlin

E! Online Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Congratulations are in order for Kathy Griffin. The comedian started off the new year in an unforgettable way--by getting married. After the clock struck midnight and 2020 began, the TV...
Kathy Griffin Marries Randy Bick in Wedding Officiated by Lily Tomlin!

Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick are officially married! The 59-year-old comedian married her longtime love just after midnight on New Year’s Day (January 1)....
Just Jared

Kathy Griffin drops surprise video of her New Year's wedding that Lily Tomlin officiated

Kathy Griffin and her longtime beau surprised with a tweet they would wed at midnight, then posted a video of the ceremony officiated by Lily Tomlin.
USATODAY.com


