Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Couple Up in Sweet New Year's Video to Fans

Just Jared Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman couple up in a cute video message to fans for New Year’s! The 52-year-old country singer and the Big Little Lies actress, also 52, teamed up for the Instagram video taken on Keith‘s bus after his New Year’s Eve performance at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park on Tuesday [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Indian Air Force sends 2020 greetings in New Year video

Watch: Indian Air Force sends 2020 greetings in New Year video 02:29

 Indian Air Force sent 2020 New Year greetings in a unique video. IAF took to Twitter posting the video. The video pays tribute to men and women in uniform. The tweet read, “Indian Air Force wishes all a very Happy New Year 2020.”

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sushmita Sen ENDS Year 2019 With A H0T Workout Video | Watch Video [Video]Sushmita Sen ENDS Year 2019 With A H0T Workout Video | Watch Video

Sushmita Sen posts a new workout video which surely should not missed.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 04:20Published

New year, new beginning for the Buffalo Diocese [Video]New year, new beginning for the Buffalo Diocese

2020 brings a new beginning for the Buffalo Diocese. It will be a year of healing led by interim Bishop Edward Scharfenberger.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tributes for newlywed Melbourne couple shot dead on New Year's Eve

Tributes for newlywed Melbourne couple shot dead on New Year's EveThe young Melbourne woman shot dead next to her husband on New Year's Eve at their suburban home is being remembered as a beautiful girl who had found her true...
New Zealand Herald

Couple mocked for KFC proposal get dream wedding with internet's help

South African couple Hector Mkansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat are having their dream wedding in time for new year, after a video of their proposal went viral in...
CTV News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.