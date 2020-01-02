Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Couple Up in Sweet New Year's Video to Fans
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman couple up in a cute video message to fans for New Year’s! The 52-year-old country singer and the Big Little Lies actress, also 52, teamed up for the Instagram video taken on Keith‘s bus after his New Year’s Eve performance at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park on Tuesday [...]
Indian Air Force sent 2020 New Year greetings in a unique video. IAF took to Twitter posting the video. The video pays tribute to men and women in uniform. The tweet read, “Indian Air Force wishes all a very Happy New Year 2020.”