She said yes! DJ Wale Babu fame Natasa Stankovic is engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Rumours were abuzz that Natasa Stankovic, a Bollywood actress popular for her dance number DJ Wale Babu, was dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Now finally we know that these aren't rumours and that the much-in-love couple is all set to tie the knot after Pandya proposed to Stankovic aboard a yacht during their New Year...
According to a lot of reports, Hardik and Natasa have been dating each other for a long time now and the Indian cricketer spent his New Year 2020 in style with... DNA Also reported by •Bollywood Life •Sify