She said yes! DJ Wale Babu fame Natasa Stankovic is engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rumours were abuzz that Natasa Stankovic, a Bollywood actress popular for her dance number DJ Wale Babu, was dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Now finally we know that these aren't rumours and that the much-in-love couple is all set to tie the knot after Pandya proposed to Stankovic aboard a yacht during their New Year... Rumours were abuzz that Natasa Stankovic, a Bollywood actress popular for her dance number DJ Wale Babu, was dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Now finally we know that these aren't rumours and that the much-in-love couple is all set to tie the knot after Pandya proposed to Stankovic aboard a yacht during their New Year 👓 View full article

