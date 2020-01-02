Global  

She said yes! DJ Wale Babu fame Natasa Stankovic is engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
She said yes! DJ Wale Babu fame Natasa Stankovic is engaged to cricketer Hardik PandyaRumours were abuzz that Natasa Stankovic, a Bollywood actress popular for her dance number DJ Wale Babu, was dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Now finally we know that these aren't rumours and that the much-in-love couple is all set to tie the knot after Pandya proposed to Stankovic aboard a yacht during their New Year...
