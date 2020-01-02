Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Farhan Akhtar shares first look from 'Toofan', announces release date

Sify Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Actor Farhan Akhtar on Thursday shared his first look from the upcoming sports-drama 'Toofan' and announced that it will hit the screens on October 02, 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Farhan Akhtar shares 'Toofan' first look

Farhan Akhtar shares 'Toofan' first look 00:54

 Actor Farhan Akhtar is all set to come to the silver screen with his upcoming film "Toofan"directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Have a look at Farhan Akhtar's instense look from 'Toofan'

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) The first still from Farhan AKhtar's upcoming film "Toofan" is out and he is looking no less than a professional boxer.
Sify

Farhan Akhtar shares 'Toofan' first look, Twitterati call for boycott

Twitterati demanded ban on Farhan Akhtar's Toofan after the actor's vague statements during CAA protests
DNA


Tweets about this

FarOutAkhtarFC

FarhanAkhtarFanClub RT @FilmyMonkey: #FarhanAkhtar Shares First Look From #Toofan, Announces Release Date https://t.co/jdO9pL4Kzd @FarOutAkhtar @mrunal0801 @… 31 minutes ago

chinmoybhowmick

CHINMOY https://t.co/9yD6FPxfPI Hi @FarOutAkhtar Open link then see what public reaction on upcoming movie Only one word… https://t.co/h5tLJcceuu 1 hour ago

FilmyMonkey

Filmy Monkey #FarhanAkhtar Shares First Look From #Toofan, Announces Release Date https://t.co/jdO9pL4Kzd @FarOutAkhtar… https://t.co/GvfYdvoOmp 1 hour ago

NRPEnter

NRPEnter Farhan Akhtar shares first look from ‘Toofan’, announces release date https://t.co/CtC97rHk1f https://t.co/oIJRODiOy5 1 hour ago

JollyHoo

Jolly Hoo Farhan Akhtar shares first look from ‘Toofan’ https://t.co/vooMRsIkyu 2 hours ago

BollyWorldTV

Bollywood World TV New post (Farhan Akhtar shares his first look from Toofan) has been published on Bollywood World TV - https://t.co/D495yrG3Ht 2 hours ago

JollyHoo

Jolly Hoo Farhan Akhtar shares first look from ‘Toofan’ https://t.co/jexv4dOV5h 2 hours ago

deveshkumar2003

Devesh Kumar RT @dna: #FarhanAkhtar shares #Toofan first look, Twitterati demand boycott on film after his comment on CAA protests https://t.co/YAIDslM… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.