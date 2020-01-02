Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'The Big Bull': Abhishek shares the first look

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The first look of the much-awaited film 'The Big Bull' based on the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes starring Abhishek Bachchan in a lead role is out. The story revolves around the real events of the financial market that took place between the years 1990 and 2000.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Abhishek Bachchan's first look from 'The Big Bull' is out

Abhishek Bachchan's first look from 'The Big Bull' is out 00:45

 Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday treated his fans by sharing a first glimpse of his look from the upcoming film "The Big Bull".

Recent related videos from verified sources

Clumsy baby elephant walks face first into mother's foot [Video]Clumsy baby elephant walks face first into mother's foot

Few animals in the African wild can be more entertaining than baby elephants. During an African safari it is always a great pleasure to spend time with elephants when you do find them. If there are..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:30Published

Transfer round-up: Minamino joins Liverpool as window opens [Video]Transfer round-up: Minamino joins Liverpool as window opens

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Liverpool secure the signing of attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Abhishek Bachchan turns desi Wall of Wolf Street in Ajay Devgn produced 'The Big Bull's first poster

Ajay Devgn has turned producer for Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull which also stars Ileana D'Cruz in the lead role
DNA Also reported by •Mid-DayZee NewsSifyBollywood Life

The Big Bull first look: Abhishek Bachchan is the ‘man who sold dreams to India’


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NIMIDAM1

NIMIDAM RT @etimes: The not-so-revealed look of @juniorbachchan in #TheBigBull is every bit of intriguing #AbhishekBachchan For the latest Enter… 1 minute ago

MissSamriddhi

Samriddhi Malhotra RT @mid_day: #AbhishekBachchan Shares His First Look From The Big Bull; Check It Out! @juniorbachchan @ajaydevgn @Ileana_Official @s0humsh… 5 minutes ago

ajaydevgnfan8

mikkee tyyson RT @MashableIndia: . @juniorbachchan shares the poster of his new film, which also stars @Ileana_Official and will be produced by @ajaydevg… 28 minutes ago

TarunSingh1057

Tarun singh "Abhishek Bachchan shares first look as The Big Bull" @juniorbachchan #TheBigBull https://t.co/DC2byOhPNF 31 minutes ago

mid_day

mid-day #AbhishekBachchan Shares His First Look From The Big Bull; Check It Out! @juniorbachchan @ajaydevgn… https://t.co/S1LEUeUfnB 42 minutes ago

somraje

Somraj Mane RT @pinkvilla: #TheBigBull: @juniorbachchan becomes the man who sold dreams to India; Shares an intense first poster - https://t.co/LC4ZFw… 2 hours ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Abhishek Bachchan shares his first intense glimpse from ‘The Big Bull’ – Times of India https://t.co/YgHWUzPbiz 2 hours ago

AdvocateRajat

In a desert, On a horse, with No Name Abhishek Bachchan shares first look of "The Big Bull Shit" #TheBigBull #BullShit https://t.co/1u4HbncwRE 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.