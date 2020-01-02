Global  

Post Malone performs at New Year's Rockin' Eve, flaunts new face tattoo

Sify Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 2 (ANI): American singer Post Malone performed 'Circles' and 'Congratulations' at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in New York City.
