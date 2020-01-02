Global  

Actress from 'Captain America' accused of stabbing mother, arrested

Sify Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Kansas [USA], Jan 2 (ANI): An actress who played a minor role in the 2011 Chris Evans starer 'Captain America: The First Avenger' has allegedly stabbed her mother to death.
'Captain America' actress charged with second-degree murder of mother

Mollie Fitzgerald, an actress who had a small role in “Captain America: The First Avenger,” is being accused of stabbing her mother to death in Olathe,...
