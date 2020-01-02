Global  

Rising Rapper Lexii Alijai Dead at 21, Hip-Hop Community in Grief

AceShowbiz Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Kehlani, who collaborated with the young artist on her track 'Jealous', as well as Wale and Bas are among those who are mourning the sudden passing of the budding artist.
Rapper Lexii Alijai Dead At 21: Kehlani and More Pay Tribute

Rapper Lexii Alijai, born Alexis Alijai Lynch, has tragically died at the age of 21. While the cause of death is not yet known, the heartbreaking news was...
E! Online

Lexii Alijai Dead - Rapper Dies at Age 21

Lexii Alijai has sadly passed away at the young age of 21. The rapper – whose real name is Alexis Alijai Lynch – died on Wednesday (January 1), according to...
Just Jared

AlbieC2

Albie C Rapper Lexii Alijai dead at just 21 leaving rising star's fans heartbroken https://t.co/ZOBgqaAffr 3 minutes ago

GreathouseStarr

Starr Soni Rapper Lexii Alijai dead at just 21 leaving rising star's fans heartbroken https://t.co/YGV4mCui3T 6 minutes ago

fronology

Fronology Rapper Lexii Alijai dead at just 21 leaving rising star's fans heartbroken https://t.co/Hqict5MrJ6 https://t.co/Hqict5MrJ6 14 minutes ago

xannyclaus

Baϟquiat RT @GlobalRapCo: Lexii Alijai has died at only 21, on January 1, 2020. The Minnesota-born rapper was a rising star in the music industry.… 55 minutes ago

BaByLoO

YaUppaBody Rapper Lexii Alijai dead at 21: Kehlani leads tributes to the rising music star https://t.co/UF4GTXQRWE 1 hour ago

Kushedoutradio

XTMRadio The young rapper's fans have been left devastated after news of her death broke just hours after she was last activ… https://t.co/8MCZFXfEUr 1 hour ago

Mystery_Girl14

✨Laura Fernandez ✨ RT @NME: Tributes paid after rising rapper Lexii Alijai dies aged 21 https://t.co/aalsEXVbW1 https://t.co/7fe6EYTiAM 1 hour ago

NME

NME Tributes paid after rising rapper Lexii Alijai dies aged 21 https://t.co/aalsEXVbW1 https://t.co/7fe6EYTiAM 1 hour ago

