Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Jonas Brothers were burnin’ up the stage on New Year’s Eve! Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas looked sharp for their performance at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Tuesday (December 31) in Miami. The resort’s oceanfront poolscape was transformed for guests featuring stage-side tables and cabanas to ring in 2020. A portion of the [...] 👓 View full article