Ari Lennox Isn't Here for Troll Calling Her and Teyana Taylor 'Rottweilers' Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

The singer hits back at one Twitter user who says, '*Ari Lennox* and Teyana Taylor's ability to have dangerously high sex appeal while simultaneously looking like rottweilers will always amaze me.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ♡⚘Queen Sugga♡⚘ RT @aceshowbiz: Ari Lennox Isn't Here for Troll Calling Her and Teyana Taylor 'Rottweilers' https://t.co/QjEPPW9PpV https://t.co/bpSAHZ8gVB 8 hours ago AceShowbiz Ari Lennox Isn't Here for Troll Calling Her and Teyana Taylor 'Rottweilers' https://t.co/QjEPPW9PpV https://t.co/bpSAHZ8gVB 8 hours ago HHTNofficial Ari Lennox Isn’t Here For Troll Calling Her And Teyana Taylor ‘Rottweilers’ https://t.co/VqfKTJi1iW https://t.co/fl7nhINSfE 8 hours ago Official_HHTN_ Ari Lennox Isn’t Here For Troll Calling Her And Teyana Taylor ‘Rottweilers’ https://t.co/uO0DsN8umn https://t.co/8FHdIjDcee 8 hours ago