Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ari Lennox Isn't Here for Troll Calling Her and Teyana Taylor 'Rottweilers'

AceShowbiz Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The singer hits back at one Twitter user who says, '*Ari Lennox* and Teyana Taylor's ability to have dangerously high sex appeal while simultaneously looking like rottweilers will always amaze me.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

grannyman2013

♡⚘Queen Sugga♡⚘ RT @aceshowbiz: Ari Lennox Isn't Here for Troll Calling Her and Teyana Taylor 'Rottweilers' https://t.co/QjEPPW9PpV https://t.co/bpSAHZ8gVB 8 hours ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Ari Lennox Isn't Here for Troll Calling Her and Teyana Taylor 'Rottweilers' https://t.co/QjEPPW9PpV https://t.co/bpSAHZ8gVB 8 hours ago

HhtNofficial

HHTNofficial Ari Lennox Isn’t Here For Troll Calling Her And Teyana Taylor ‘Rottweilers’ https://t.co/VqfKTJi1iW https://t.co/fl7nhINSfE 8 hours ago

Official_HHTN_

Official_HHTN_ Ari Lennox Isn’t Here For Troll Calling Her And Teyana Taylor ‘Rottweilers’ https://t.co/uO0DsN8umn https://t.co/8FHdIjDcee 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.