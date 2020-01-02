Global  

Sara Ali Khan to raise funds for HIV-affected children

Sify Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Actor Sara Ali Khan will raise funds for children and families affected with HIV through a crowdfunded campaign that went live Thursday.
News video: Sara Ali Khan's 'Mommy No 1' post for Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan's 'Mommy No 1' post for Amrita Singh 01:30

 Actress Sara Ali Khan has penned an emotional poem for her mother Amrita Singh, and said that she is her "anchor, inspiration and the magician that takes away all tension".

