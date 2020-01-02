Global  

Wilmer Valderrama engaged to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

Sify Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 2 (IANS) Actor Wilmer Valderrama started the new year by getting engaged to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco.
News video: Wilmer Valderrama engaged

 Wilmer Valderrama is engaged, after proposing to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on New Year's Day!

Wilmer Valderrama - who previously dated Demi Lovato - has gotten engaged to model girlfriend Amanda Pacheco.

Wilmer Valderrama & Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco Are Engaged!

Wilmer Valderrama‘s girlfriend Amanda Pacheco is now his fiancee! The 39-year-old That ’70s Show actor proposed to Amanda on Wednesday (January 1) in La...
