Marvel to get first transgender superhero

BBC News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
There's a trans character in a film that's currently being shot, according to Marvel's boss.
News video: A Trans Character Is Coming To The Marvel Universe

A Trans Character Is Coming To The Marvel Universe 00:42

 Coming soon to a theater near you... a transgender Marvel character. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the news during a question-and-answer session. Feige said Marvel would strive to be diverse and inclusive, reports CNN.com. A student asked about plans to add more LGBTQ characters to...

Marvel Releases First 'Black Widow' Trailer [Video]Marvel Releases First 'Black Widow' Trailer

Marvel Releases First 'Black Widow' Trailer. Natasha Romanoff's feature film will officially hit theaters on May 1, 2020. Marvel released the first teaser poster and trailer on Tuesday. Natasha..

The story of Marvel's first queer Latina superhero | Gabby Rivera [Video]The story of Marvel's first queer Latina superhero | Gabby Rivera

With Marvel's "America Chavez," Gabby Rivera wrote a new kind of superhero -- one who can punch portals into other dimensions while also embracing her gentle, goofy, soft side. In a funny, personal..

Recent related news from verified sources

Kevin Feige Confirms Marvel's First Transgender Character

The Marvel studio head confirms at an event that a transgender character is going to be introduced in an upcoming superhero movie which is currently shooting.
AceShowbiz

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says MCU's first trans character is coming 'very soon'

A year after the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced its first openly transgender actor, the franchise is planning for its first trans character.
USATODAY.com

