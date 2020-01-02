Global  

Chef Vikas Khanna's directorial debut starring Neena Gupta makes it to Oscar race

Sify Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): 'The Last Color', the directorial debut of renowned chef Vikas Khanna, has made it to the race of Oscars as the film found a place in the list of feature films for the Academy Awards.
