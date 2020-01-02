Global  

'Captain America' actress held in connection with murder

Sify Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 2 (IANS) Mollie Fitzgerald, who had a minor role in "Captain America: The First Avenger", has been arrested in connection with the murder of her mother.
