Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Calling Faiz 'anti-Hindu' is absurd and funny: Javed Akhtar

Sify Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): After Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur constituted a panel to decide whether legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poem 'Hum Dekhenge' is offensive to Hindu sentiments, senior lyricist Javed Akhtar on Thursday termed the incident absurd and funny.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KayalAriful

Ariful Kayal RT @ANI: Javed Akhtar: Calling Faiz Ahmed Faiz 'anti-Hindu' is so absurd&funny that its difficult to seriously talk about it.He lived half… 34 seconds ago

azee_shanaatic

xxx.oblivion.xxx RT @ANI: #WATCH Javed Akhtar:Calling Faiz Ahmed Faiz 'anti-Hindu' is so absurd&funny that its difficult to seriously talk about it.He lived… 3 minutes ago

Asimjavaid46

Asim Javaid RT @htshowbiz: Calling Faiz 'anti-Hindu' is absurd and funny, says Javed Akhtar https://t.co/U321EYFyaG https://t.co/kNfaZbuDiZ 21 minutes ago

myselffarhan

Conceive to Convince RT @IndiaToday: Anti-CAA stir: Calling Faiz Ahmed Faiz 'anti-Hindu' is absurd, says Javed Akhtar Live Updates: https://t.co/H0RhIslAWR http… 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.