Sara Ali Khan to raise funds for HIV-affected children
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Sara Ali Khan has joined hands with Anshula Kapoor's fundraising platform Fankind to help raise funds for a Mumbai based NGO "Committed Communities Development Trust (CCDT)". Through this endeavor, the donations raised will help the NGO provide care and support to children and families affected with HIV, and one lucky fan of...
New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Actor Sara Ali Khan will raise funds for children and families affected with HIV through a crowdfunded campaign that went live Thursday. Sify Also reported by •Zee News •Mid-Day •DNA •Bollywood Life
After attending her father Saif Ali Khan's Christmas bash on December 24, Sara Ali Khan jetted off to Kerala with her friend Kamya Arora. The actress took to her... Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes •DNA •Sify •Bollywood Life
