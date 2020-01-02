Global  

Sara Ali Khan to raise funds for HIV-affected children

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 January 2020
Sara Ali Khan has joined hands with Anshula Kapoor's fundraising platform Fankind to help raise funds for a Mumbai based NGO "Committed Communities Development Trust (CCDT)". Through this endeavor, the donations raised will help the NGO provide care and support to children and families affected with HIV, and one lucky fan of...
News video: Sara Ali Khan to raise funds for HIV-affected children

Sara Ali Khan to raise funds for HIV-affected children 01:19

 Actor Sara Ali Khan will raise funds for children and families affected with HIV through a crowdfunded campaign that went live Thursday.

