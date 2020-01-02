Global  

Lindsay Lohan to move back to US

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Actress Lindsay Lohan says she is planning to move back to the US to revive her career as an actor and singer.

In an interview in CNN's New Year's Eve telecast, the 33-year-old actress, who is currently in Muscat, Oman, opened up about her plans for 2020, reports people.com.

Asked if she has any resolutions for 2020, Lohan...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Lindsay Lohan pays tribute to late 'best friend' Harry Morton [Video]Lindsay Lohan pays tribute to late 'best friend' Harry Morton

Lindsay Lohan has paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend Harry Morton after he was found dead at his Beverly Hills home on Saturday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:34Published

Lindsay Lohan's tribute to late ex [Video]Lindsay Lohan's tribute to late ex

Lindsay Lohan has paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend Harry Morton following his shock death at the age of 38.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:35Published

Punjabupdate

Punjab Update Lindsay Lohan to move back to #US #Actress #LindsayLohan #CinemaShowbiz #Entertainment #Hollywood -… https://t.co/l64TCsAsrj 2 hours ago

ians_india

IANS Tweets Actress #LindsayLohan says she is planning to move back to the #US to revive her career as an actor and singer. Ph… https://t.co/cKquT3D804 2 hours ago

dt_next

DT Next Lohan is slated to star in Among The Shadows , which is slated to release on March 5, 2020. The film marks Lohan's… https://t.co/Uo83kkdazR 2 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: .@lindsaylohan is looking forward to what 2020 has in store for her https://t.co/kIJW3Al2tl 9 hours ago

EnStars

ENSTARS Lindsay Lohan On Why She Desires to Move Back to America -- I Want to Take My Life Back! https://t.co/dUMF1NXmCu https://t.co/njpeuHfu0T 11 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada .@lindsaylohan is looking forward to what 2020 has in store for her https://t.co/kIJW3Al2tl 16 hours ago

