Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Paramount Pictures just dropped the trailer of its upcoming horror flick 'A Quiet Place: Part II' on social media platforms.



Directed by John Krasinsky, the second instalment to the original 2018 movie is set in the post-apocalyptic backdrop in which the Abbot family is out on a battle for survival against fierce... 👓 View full article