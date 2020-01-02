Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

R&B singer Kehlani is in a world of pain right now. The West Coast musician has come forward with deep words about the unexpected death of 21-year-old rapper and close friend Lexi Alijai. Lani went to her Instagram page last night to reflect on their close-knit bond and how much of an impact Alijai’s passing […]



The post Kehlani, Wale, Ella Mae + More React To Rapper Lexi Alijai’s Shocking Death: “I’m So Sick. I’m So Angry. I’m Confused + My. Heart’s Broken” appeared first on . R&B singer Kehlani is in a world of pain right now. The West Coast musician has come forward with deep words about the unexpected death of 21-year-old rapper and close friend Lexi Alijai. Lani went to her Instagram page last night to reflect on their close-knit bond and how much of an impact Alijai’s passing […]The post Kehlani, Wale, Ella Mae + More React To Rapper Lexi Alijai’s Shocking Death: “I’m So Sick. I’m So Angry. I’m Confused + My. Heart’s Broken” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

