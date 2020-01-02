Global  

Bernie Sanders Campaign Announces $34.5 Million in Fundraising From His 2019 Fourth Quarter

Mediaite Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
*Bernie Sanders'* presidential campaign announced on Thursday that they accumulated $34.5 million in fundraising for their 4th quarter of 2019.
News video: Sanders Reveals Impressive Forth Quarter Haul

Sanders Reveals Impressive Forth Quarter Haul 00:32

 Bernie Sanders raised more than $34.5 million in the last quarter of 2019,. That's more than double what Elizabeth Warren claims to have raised during the same time period. Sanders brought in a total of about $96 million last year from more than 5 million contributions. The campaign’s average...

The Bernie Sanders campaign brought in some serious cash in 2020

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced Wednesday that his campaign raked in $24.7 million in the final quarter. He raised a whopping $76 million throughout 2019, according to his campaign.

Sanders raises impressive $34.5M in 2019’s final quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders says he raised more than $34.5 million in the final three months of last year, showing that a recent heart attack hasn’t...
Seattle Times

Sanders Campaign Announces $34.5M in Fourth Quarter Donations, Touts 5 Million Individual Contributions


TIME


