Fat Joe, Shaquille O’Neal + James Harden Remember David Stern: “He’s Terror Squad For Life”

SOHH Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Fat Joe, Shaquille O’Neal + James Harden Remember David Stern: “He’s Terror Squad For Life”New York rapper Fat Joe is paying homage to a true NBA legend. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to remember the life of late former commissioner David Stern. This week, Joey Crack and some NBA stars of past and present remembered Stern’s life. According to the NBA, Stern’s life ended on New Year’s Day […]

The post Fat Joe, Shaquille O'Neal + James Harden Remember David Stern: "He's Terror Squad For Life" appeared first on .
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: NBA Commissioner David Stern Remembered

NBA Commissioner David Stern Remembered 02:29

 David Stern made changes that bought big profits to the league.

LeBron James on David Stern: 'He definitely should have something named after him'

LeBron James remembered former NBA commissioner David Stern as a 'great visionary.' Stern passed away Wednesday at the age of 77.
USATODAY.com

