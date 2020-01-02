Global  

A chance to dress up like Prince: Music legend's own designers release '1999' inspired clothing line

Thursday, 2 January 2020
Toronto [Canada], Jan 2 (ANI): The very designers, who worked with the rock legend Prince from 2011 till his demise in 2016, have come up with an assorted collection of clothing inspired by his album '1999.'
