Julian Castro Drops Out of 2020 Democratic Primary

Mediaite Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro dropped out of the presidential race on Thursday. In a statement, Castro declared, “It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an […]
News video: Democrat Julián Castro Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Democrat Julián Castro Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race 01:37

 Former Obama housing secretary Julián Castro on Thursday ended his run for president that pushed the 2020 field on immigration and swung hard at rivals on the debate stage but never found a foothold to climb from the back of the pack.

