Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Margot Robbie Reveals If Jared Leto's Joker Will Appear in 'Birds of Prey'

Just Jared Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Margot Robbie is on the cover of Variety‘s latest issue. Here’s what the 29-year-old Birds of Prey actress, which is her new Harley Quinn movie, had to share with the mag… On different portrayals of the Joker and if Jared Leto will reprise the role in Birds of Prey: Variety says that Margot confirms “that [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Charlize Theron impressed by Margot Robbie [Video]Charlize Theron impressed by Margot Robbie

Charlize Theron was very "impressed" by her 'Bombshell' co-star Margot Robbie and can see a lot of her own ambition reflected in the younger actress.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published

Falcons Spot Prey at Formula 1 Race Car Speeds [Video]Falcons Spot Prey at Formula 1 Race Car Speeds

Researchers measured the vision speed of birds of prey and found, despite flying at about 217 mph, peregrine falcons manage to see their prey crystal clear. They hope their findings help create better..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:03Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DawnDiamond

Fajar Intan RT @JustJared: Margot Robbie is revealing if Jared Leto's Joker will cameo in her Harley Quinn movie "Birds of Prey" https://t.co/TCQ2Dq7JWi 13 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Margot Robbie is revealing if Jared Leto's Joker will cameo in her Harley Quinn movie "Birds of Prey" https://t.co/TCQ2Dq7JWi 26 minutes ago

mario2010m

Miguel Matos Margot Robbie Reveals If Jared Leto's Joker Will Appear in 'Birds of Prey' https://t.co/DFmoLKNxjw via @JustJared 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.