Pregnant Christina Milian & Boyfriend Matt Pokora Have Date Night at Lakers Game!

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Christina Milian and Matt Pokora are enjoying a night out! The 38-year-old Falling Inn Love actress and the 34-year-old French singer happily posed for a photographed as they sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game at the Staples Center on Wednesday night (January 1) in Los Angeles. Christina and Matt kept [...] 👓 View full article

