Alex Trebek's Wife Jean Shares the "Toughest Part" of His Cancer Battle
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Alex Trebek's wife, Jean Trebek, is opening up about his cancer journey. The Jeopardy! host and his spouse sat down with ABC News' Michael Strahan for a special called What Is...
Alex Trebek shares what fans can expect from the "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" special, in which the show's top winners -- Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer -- will compete in a series of matches to become the top champion. Plus, the contestants discuss the honour of being a part...