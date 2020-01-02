Global  

Alex Trebek's Wife Jean Shares the "Toughest Part" of His Cancer Battle

E! Online Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Alex Trebek's wife, Jean Trebek, is opening up about his cancer journey. The Jeopardy! host and his spouse sat down with ABC News' Michael Strahan for a special called What Is...
News video: Alex Trebek Talks 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time'

Alex Trebek Talks 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' 03:10

 Alex Trebek shares what fans can expect from the "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" special, in which the show's top winners -- Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer -- will compete in a series of matches to become the top champion. Plus, the contestants discuss the honour of being a part...

Alex Trebek to be honored at Canadian Screen Awards [Video]Alex Trebek to be honored at Canadian Screen Awards

Trebek will receive the Icon Award at the March event, which will be held in Toronto.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Alex Trebek to Be Honored at Canadian Screen Awards [Video]Alex Trebek to Be Honored at Canadian Screen Awards

Alex Trebek to Be Honored at Canadian Screen Awards. Trebek will receive the Icon Award at the March event, which will be held in Toronto. The Canada native has hosted 'Jeopardy!' for 35..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published


Alex Trebek's wife reveals toughest part of husband's cancer diagnosis

Alex Trebek and his wife Jean Trebek sat down with ABC's Michael Strahan for a one-hour TV special scheduled to air on Jan. 2
USATODAY.com

Alex Trebek appears at NBA game amid stage 4 pancreatic cancer battle

Alex Trebek is not letting his cancer diagnosis stop him from enjoying some hoops.
FOXNews.com


etnow

Entertainment Tonight Alex Trebek and his wife of 29 years, Jean, are opening up about his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. https://t.co/ZaAXtFraI7 30 seconds ago

SMAC

SMAC Entertainment RT @GMA: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Beloved @jeopardy host Alex Trebek and his wife Jean speak out to @michaelstrahan on his cancer diagnosis an… 2 minutes ago

shellykend

Shelly Kendrick Alex Trebek’s Wife Jean Shares the “Toughest Part” of His Cancer Battle https://t.co/0rmYpsjDIo https://t.co/7jBW7KckXM 16 minutes ago

Smeccage

Shela RT @enews: Alex Trebek's Wife Jean Shares the "Toughest Part" of His Cancer Battle https://t.co/a38iz5RT56 18 minutes ago

PopCulture

PopCulture.com Alex Trebek's wife Jean reveals the hardest struggles in his cancer battle https://t.co/A8npGReTL0 https://t.co/MjSUPQ896Q 26 minutes ago

timworld4

timworld Alex Trebek’s Wife Jean Shares the Hardest Part About His Cancer Battle https://t.co/UobuIzv0KM https://t.co/tetQl9KZej 33 minutes ago

JNC_1982

🇺🇸 I ❤️ my nieces 🇺🇸 RT @ETCanada: Alex Trebek and his wife Jean open up about the host's cancer diagnosis in one-hour TV special https://t.co/e9oSx2d5Tg 43 minutes ago

abc3340

ABC 33/40 News 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek, his wife Jean open up about his battle with cancer https://t.co/HaZWUC9gNw 46 minutes ago

