Tom Holland & His Family Host Special Screening For 'Spies in Disguise' For The Brothers Trust

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Tom Holland wrapped up 2019 with a special screening of his latest movie, Spies in Disguise! Together with his family, the 23-year-old actor hosted a special screening which benefited the family’s foundation, The Brothers Trust. “What a completely awesome way to finish 2019 for The Brothers Trust – a screening of #SpiesinDisguise in London with [...]
