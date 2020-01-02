Fox’s Bret Baier Says ‘You Have to Give Bernie Sanders Credit’ on Fundraising: ‘Not Slowing Down At All’
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Fox News anchor Bret Baier argued for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ strength as a primary candidate following the release of Q4 fundraising numbers showing him well ahead of rivals. “You have to give Bernie Sanders credit. Remember, he is raising money with a big field that at one time was 20 candidates. He has $34.5 million […]
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders passed a stress test this month after a heart attack in October. The heart attack required him to have two stents inserted in an artery, reports Reuters. Sanders’ campaign released letters from his main doctor and two heart specialists. All the doctors gave the...