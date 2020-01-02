Global  

Fox’s Bret Baier Says ‘You Have to Give Bernie Sanders Credit’ on Fundraising: ‘Not Slowing Down At All’

Mediaite Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Fox News anchor Bret Baier argued for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ strength as a primary candidate following the release of Q4 fundraising numbers showing him well ahead of rivals. “You have to give Bernie Sanders credit. Remember, he is raising money with a big field that at one time was 20 candidates. He has $34.5 million […]
News video: Bernie Sanders Given Clean Bill Of Health Following Heart Attack

Bernie Sanders Given Clean Bill Of Health Following Heart Attack 00:39

 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders passed a stress test this month after a heart attack in October. The heart attack required him to have two stents inserted in an artery, reports Reuters. Sanders’ campaign released letters from his main doctor and two heart specialists. All the doctors gave the...

Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Raises Over $16 Million in Fourth Quarter [Video]Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Raises Over $16 Million in Fourth Quarter

Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Raises Over $16 Million in Fourth Quarter. On Jan. 2, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang announced a successful fourth quarter with a total of $16.5..

#PresidentSanders Trends as Sanders Leads Democratic Fundraising [Video]#PresidentSanders Trends as Sanders Leads Democratic Fundraising

#PresidentSanders Trends as Sanders Leads Democratic Fundraising. The Vermont senator is a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The Sanders campaign announced that it..

Bernie Sanders Campaign Announces $34.5 Million in Fundraising From His 2019 Fourth Quarter

*Bernie Sanders'* presidential campaign announced on Thursday that they accumulated $34.5 million in fundraising for their 4th quarter of 2019.
Mediaite

Bernie Sanders says he would raise over $1bn if he gets presidential nomination

Bernie Sanders says he would raise over $1bn if he gets presidential nominationDemocratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has told supporters that his campaign has more donors than Donald Trump’s, and predicted he would raise more...
WorldNews

cybyst

Cybyst RT @Mediaite: Fox's Bret Baier Says 'You Have to Give Bernie Sanders Credit' on Fundraising: 'Not Slowing Down At All' https://t.co/XbqiKbs… 9 minutes ago

Newsenm

ENM News Fox News anchor Bret Baier argued for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ strength as a primary candidate following the release of… https://t.co/HTkLqgTJuR 49 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Fox's Bret Baier Says 'You Have to Give Bernie Sanders Credit' on Fundraising: 'Not Slowing Down At All' https://t.co/XbqiKbsrif 1 hour ago

