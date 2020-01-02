Global  

Erin Foster's Wedding Dress Revealed - See Her Look!

Thursday, 2 January 2020
Erin Foster‘s wedding dress has been revealed! The 37-year-old Barely Famous star and daughter of David Foster got married to Simon Tikhman on New Year’s Eve in Nashville, Tennessee. The reveal was made on makeup artist Aliana Lopez‘s Instagram Story, and later, Rachel Zoe shared some more photos of Erin‘s wedding and reception dresses on [...]
