Meat Loaf Says He Is 'A Sex God' & Believes Greta Thunberg Is 'Brainwashed'

Just Jared Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Meat Loaf isn’t sure about teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. The 72-year-old rock star opened up about his career, as well as his thoughts about the 16-year-old activist, in an interview with Daily Mail. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meat Loaf “I feel for that Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that [...]
News video: Meat Loaf Calls Himself 'A Sex God'

Meat Loaf Calls Himself 'A Sex God' 00:32

 Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, said he was always a “ladies man,” even when he was fat. During an interview with The Daily Mail, the musician called himself “a sex God.” Aday has lost 70 pounds since his rockstar days, saying he doesn’t eat “anything over 5g of fat and 3g...

Meat Loaf Claims Greta Thunberg Has Been 'Brainwashed'

Among the topics in Meat Loaf's recent interview with Daily Mail are his self-proclaimed "sex god" status, back surgeries,...
Billboard.com

Self-Proclaimed Sex God Meat Loaf Claims Greta Thunberg Has Been Brainwashed


RIA Nov.


