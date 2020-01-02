'Star Wars' actor John Boyega criticized after making sexually charged comment: 'This is gross trolling'

“Star Wars” actor John Boyega is receiving criticism following a crude comment he made on Instagram.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Prince to Be Honored With All-Star Tribute Concert Prince to Be Honored With All-Star Tribute Concert . The Recording Academy recently announced a tribute concert to celebrate Prince’s “unparalleled career.”. The ‘Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:12Published 5 hours ago US mom's heartfelt reaction to being gifted Baby Yoda Christmas present by adult son Warm your heart, this video will. Watch as a Nashville mom reacts in an excitedly over-the-top way to a Baby Yoda hoodie Christmas present from her adult son. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources John Boyega Unapologetic After 'Star Wars' Fans Brand Him Misogynist Over 'Laying Pipe' Joke The '*Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker*' actor claps back at a Twitter user who accuses him of being 'disrespectful' for making a sex joke about Daisy Ridley's...

AceShowbiz 1 week ago





Tweets about this