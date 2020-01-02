Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Star Wars' actor John Boyega criticized after making sexually charged comment: 'This is gross trolling'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
“Star Wars” actor John Boyega is receiving criticism following a crude comment he made on Instagram.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Boyega Makes Sexist Remark About Co-Star

Boyega Makes Sexist Remark About Co-Star 00:31

 "Star Wars" star John Boyega is being slammed after a crude comment he made. The comments are about the relationship between his character Finn and Rey played by Daisy Ridley. Boyega said on Instagram: "It's not about who she [Rey] kisses but who eventually lays the pipe. You are a genius." Fans did...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince to Be Honored With All-Star Tribute Concert [Video]Prince to Be Honored With All-Star Tribute Concert

Prince to Be Honored With All-Star Tribute Concert . The Recording Academy recently announced a tribute concert to celebrate Prince’s “unparalleled career.”. The ‘Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:12Published

US mom's heartfelt reaction to being gifted Baby Yoda Christmas present by adult son [Video]US mom's heartfelt reaction to being gifted Baby Yoda Christmas present by adult son

Warm your heart, this video will. Watch as a Nashville mom reacts in an excitedly over-the-top way to a Baby Yoda hoodie Christmas present from her adult son.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

John Boyega Unapologetic After 'Star Wars' Fans Brand Him Misogynist Over 'Laying Pipe' Joke

The '*Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker*' actor claps back at a Twitter user who accuses him of being 'disrespectful' for making a sex joke about Daisy Ridley's...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.