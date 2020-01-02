How Demi Lovato Feels About Ex Wilmer Valderrama's Engagement
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Demi Lovato always "wants the best" for her ex-boyfriend and longtime love, Wilmer Valderrama. It's been just hours since the That '70s Show alum announced his engagement...
Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco. The 'NCIS' star announced their engagement on New Year's Day, posting a picture of him down on one knee. 'It's just us now' 01-01-2020, Wilmer Valderrama, via Instagram . The model reposted the same image and added a...