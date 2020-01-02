Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ricki Lake Shaves Her Head & Reveals Her 'Secret'

Just Jared Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Ricki Lake is feeling free. The 51-year-old former talk show host revealed her newly shaved head in a candid Instagram post on Thursday (January 2). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ricki Lake “Liberated and Free, Me. First things first, I am not sick. (THANK GOD.) I am not having a mid-life crisis. nor [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ricki Lake shows off shaved head after decades-long hair loss left her 'suffering in silence'

Ricki Lake is beginning the new year feeling "liberated and free" after revealing a secret to the world she had kept hidden for years.
FOXNews.com

Ricki Lake Shares Empowering Photo of Her Newly Shaved Head and Reflects on Her Struggle With Hair Loss

Ricki Lake shared photos of her newly shaved head via Instagram on Wednesday and opened up about how she's "been struggling with hair loss for most of my...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NBCNightlyNews

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Actress Ricki Lake reveals her newly-shaved head in an emotional post about "struggling with hair loss" on Instagra… https://t.co/toawZntyv4 6 minutes ago

dannavedder

Danna Vedder Ricki Lake Reveals She Shaved Head as She Opens Up About Hair Loss: 'I Am So Done with Hiding' https://t.co/IIOdI0RUD4 7 minutes ago

Opa001

Opa001 Ricki Lake shaves head, shares emotional post about hair loss https://t.co/jxFRBmBaAG via @nbcnews 13 minutes ago

Demetri21084047

Demetrius RT @people: Ricki Lake Reveals She Shaved Head as She Opens Up About Hair Loss: 'I Am So Done with Hiding' https://t.co/ei45j7r9ZI 22 minutes ago

TheHealthyTO

Healthy Torontonians Ricki Lake shaves her head amid ‘debilitating’ struggle with hair loss https://t.co/jBweVlXbb3 https://t.co/sAwNhS2POL 35 minutes ago

northwind1ndn

Edward Stilson RT @NBCNews: Actress Ricki Lake reveals her newly-shaved head in an emotional post about "struggling with hair loss" on Instagram. https://… 37 minutes ago

RainyDaysAZ

RainyDaysAZ Ricki Lake shaves her head, reveals hair loss struggle https://t.co/0DMw3WE0dT 57 minutes ago

Jmflowers1908

Jennifer Flowers RT @NBCNightlyNews: Actress Ricki Lake revealed her newly-shaved head in an emotional post about "struggling with hair loss" on Instagram.… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.