Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Enjoy Romantic Getaway in Aspen!

Just Jared Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are enjoying a romantic getaway! The 35-year-old singer and the 42-year-old actor were spotted holding hands while stopping for coffee and other treats at a local bakery on Wednesday evening (January 1) in Aspen, Colo. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry Katy enjoyed samples at the counter [...]
News video: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'pull the poison' out of each other

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'pull the poison' out of each other 01:14

 Katy Perry has praised Orlando Bloom for "pulling the poison" out of her and helping her battle her depression.

Orlando Bloom can't wait to have kids with Katy Perry [Video]Orlando Bloom can't wait to have kids with Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom can't wait to have children with Katy Perry and said she is fantastic with his son Flynn because she is "like a kid" herself.

Katy Perry doesn't buy Xmas gifts [Video]Katy Perry doesn't buy Xmas gifts

Katy Perry doesn't get her family any gifts for Christmas because she would rather they go on vacation over the festive season.

Katy Perry Celebrates New Year's Eve in Bed with Orlando Bloom & Their Dogs!

Katy Perry is having a very low key New Year’s Eve. The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday night (December 31) to give fans a sneak peek inside...
Katy Perry Opens Up About Orlando Bloom Relationship, Says He Is 'Like a Sage'

Katy Perry is so thankful for Orlando Bloom. The 35-year-old “The One That Got Away” singer opened up about their relationship in the latest issue of Vogue...
