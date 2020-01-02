Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fox’s Melissa Francis Praises Pro-Trump Column Written By Imprisoned Rod Blagojevich: ‘A Pretty Good Point’

Mediaite Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Fox News anchor Melissa Francis praised an op-ed written by disgraced Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich which argued House Democrats would try to impeach Abraham Lincoln today. Blagojevich, a Democrat, was impeached, removed from office and later sentenced to prison on fraud charges for attempting to sell off appointment to Barack Obama’s Senate seat. Francis, speaking […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rep. Francis Rooney issues statement on impeachment hearings [Video]Rep. Francis Rooney issues statement on impeachment hearings

Southwest Florida congressman Francis Rooney says he wants to hear from more people in the White House before he makes his final decision about impeachment.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rod Blagojevich pens column arguing Lincoln would have been impeached


Chicago S-T Also reported by •FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Newsenm

ENM News Fox News anchor Melissa Francis praised an op-ed written by disgraced Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich which argued Ho… https://t.co/WuDjWpnfcL 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.