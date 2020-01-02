Global  

President Donald Trump Doesn't Think You're Supposed to Say New Year's Resolutions Out Loud

Just Jared Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
It seems as though President Donald Trump isn’t revealing his New Year’s resolution because he doesn’t want to “jinx” it. The 73-year-old President of the United States and First Lady shared their thoughts in an interview with press at a New Year’s Eve party at the President’s Mar-a-Lago resort. “Peace on the world,” said Melania [...]
