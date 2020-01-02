Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Friends' Baby Actor Noelle Sheldon Reacts to Chandler's 2020 Joke!

Just Jared Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Emma just woke up! Noelle Sheldon, one of the twins who played baby Emma, daughter of Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer) on Friends, rang in the New Year with one of the popular show’s jokes. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of the Friends cast In the episode “The One With the Cake” [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nicole_Naicker

Nicole Naicker ‘Friends’ Baby Actor Noelle Sheldon Reacts to Chandler’s 2020 Joke! https://t.co/G70hDyhrMp via @JustJared 3 minutes ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #actor ‘Friends’ Baby Actor Noelle Sheldon Reacts to Chandler’s 2020 Joke! https://t.co/5itcvpA07B 49 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #actor ‘Friends’ Baby Actor Noelle Sheldon Reacts to Chandler’s 2020 Joke! https://t.co/5itcvpA07B 52 minutes ago

NorbertMeiller

Norbert Müller 'Friends' Baby Actor Noelle Sheldon Reacts to Chandler's 2020 Joke!: Emma just woke up! Noelle Sheldon, one of the… https://t.co/0K5ucV7ZHf 1 hour ago

CavalrySam

Samuel Laukkanen RT @JustJared: #Friends actor Noelle Sheldon, one of the twins who played baby Emma, just made a perfect reference to a 2020-related joke f… 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com #Friends actor Noelle Sheldon, one of the twins who played baby Emma, just made a perfect reference to a 2020-relat… https://t.co/xMmjWXSusP 1 hour ago

gimmi4

ghazal RT @Independent: Actor who played Friends's baby Emma finally responds to Chandler's 2020 joke https://t.co/T7Pxa07IOk 3 hours ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Actor who played Friends's baby Emma finally responds to Chandler's 2020 joke https://t.co/blnksJogtN 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.