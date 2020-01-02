'Friends' Baby Actor Noelle Sheldon Reacts to Chandler's 2020 Joke!

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Emma just woke up! Noelle Sheldon, one of the twins who played baby Emma, daughter of Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer) on Friends, rang in the New Year with one of the popular show’s jokes. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of the Friends cast In the episode “The One With the Cake” [...] 👓 View full article

