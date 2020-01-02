Global  

Jenji Kohan's 20-Year-Old Son Charlie Died After Failing to Maneuver Ski Turn

Thursday, 2 January 2020
News video: Son Of 'Orange Is The New Black' Creator Dies In Ski Accident

Son Of 'Orange Is The New Black' Creator Dies In Ski Accident 00:20

 Charlie Noxon, the son of "Orange is the New Black" and "Weeds" creator Jenji Kohan, died in a skiing accident in Utah Tuesday. The 20-year-old lived in Sherman Oaks and was a student at Columbia University in New York.

'Weeds' Creator Jenji Kohan's Son Died After Crashing Into Ski Sign

The son of the woman who created "Weeds" and "Orange Is the New Black" tragically died after crashing into a sign on the ski slopes ... TMZ has learned. Law...
20-year-old son of 'Orange is the New Black' creator dies at Utah ski resort

Charlie Noxon, 20, the son of acclaimed TV creator Jenji Kohan, died at a Utah ski resort on the last day of 2019.
