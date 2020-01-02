Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kevin Bacon pays tribute to murdered Michigan man with same name

FOXNews.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
"Footloose" star Kevin Bacon paid respect to a murdered Michigan man with his same name who last was seen on Christmas Eve, according to reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published < > Embed
News video: Suspect in custody involving death of local man

Suspect in custody involving death of local man 01:05

 Suspect in custody involving death of local man

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

10,000lb Monster Truck Attempts Dangerous Stunt | RIDICULOUS RIDES [Video]10,000lb Monster Truck Attempts Dangerous Stunt | RIDICULOUS RIDES

WEIGHING 10,000lbs, this colossal Monster Truck is not for the faint-hearted. Meet ‘Fluffy’ – the stunt-performing powerhouse that boasts more than 1,400hp. Proud owner, Kevin King, recently..

Credit: Barcroft TV     Duration: 03:23Published

Mum claims she has been mistaken for a man by her bank for a DECADE because of her deep voice - so now poses as a bloke called D [Video]Mum claims she has been mistaken for a man by her bank for a DECADE because of her deep voice - so now poses as a bloke called D

A mum claims she has been mistaken for a man by her bank for a DECADE because of her deep voice - so now poses as a bloke called Derek when she talks on the phone.Lorraine Chademunhu, 42, said using..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 05:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kevin Bacon pays tribute to murdered Michigan man who shares the same name as him

Kevin Bacon is sending his condolences to the family of a Michigan man killed who shared the same name.
USATODAY.com

Hair stylist Kevin Bacon murdered on Christmas Eve after meeting man on Grindr

A man has been charged over the murder of Michigan hair stylist Kevin Bacon, who he met on Grindr on Christmas Eve. Mark Latunski, 50, was charged on Monday with...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

GLawriw

Gina Samale-Lawriw Kevin Bacon pays tribute to murdered Michigan man who shares the same name as him https://t.co/xuHZPttXje via @usatoday 21 minutes ago

TheRealChetDay

CHET DAY Kevin Bacon pays tribute to murdered Michigan man with same name https://t.co/WLuN3loLCF https://t.co/7TEC9GZZbq 24 minutes ago

FRANK_J_MILES

Frank J Miles Kevin Bacon pays tribute to murdered Michigan man with same name https://t.co/UnMGWP83Fs #FoxNews 26 minutes ago

SwiftJunkie1989

Lauren a proud Tayliberal stan 🌈❤️💚🌲 RT @Saylorrtwiftt: Kevin Bacon pays tribute to man, 25, of the same name who was murdered https://t.co/tcGp9PCEHj via @MailOnline #ripkevin… 26 minutes ago

usatodaysun

usa today sun Kevin Bacon pays tribute to murdered Michigan man with same name https://t.co/FcVnjcpwtQ https://t.co/MyCTx2mMt0 27 minutes ago

FoxNewsPakistan

Fox News Pakistan Kevin Bacon pays tribute to murdered Michigan man with same name https://t.co/9eBvCvMXzT https://t.co/vvsPjPbkGX 28 minutes ago

breakingnewsma

US Breaking News Kevin Bacon pays tribute to murdered Michigan man with same name. https://t.co/M2E3rkWjOk https://t.co/3KHoRbsI3J 36 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Kevin Bacon pays tribute to murdered Michigan man with same name | Fox News https://t.co/kxJfnzzTY2 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.