Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ricky Gervais says he regrets Tim Allen joke at the Golden Globes

Independent Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Comedian says he's got nothing against Allen
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ricky Gervais 'didn't mean to upset Tim Allen' at the 2011 Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais 'didn't mean to upset Tim Allen' at the 2011 Golden Globes 00:44

 Ricky Gervais has shared that he regrets poking fun at Tim Allen at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards, because the Toy Story star took the joke the wrong way.

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Light On Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes Comedy [Video]New Light On Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes Comedy

This is his fifth time being host.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:02Published

2020 Golden Globes: Everything You Should Know | THR News [Video]2020 Golden Globes: Everything You Should Know | THR News

Everything you need to know about Sunday's show.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ricky Gervais Defends Controversial Jokes Ahead of Golden Globes Return: ‘Offense is the Collateral Damage of Free Speech’

British comedian *Ricky Gervais* defended the sharper elements of comedy as he spoke to a reporter about the material he's preparing for the Golden Globes next...
Mediaite

Ricky Gervais Regrets Making Joke About This Celebrity During Past Golden Globes Hosting Gig

Golden Globes 2020 host Ricky Gervais is on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter‘s brand new issue. Here’s what he had to share with the mag… On who is in...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.