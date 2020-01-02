Hailee Steinfeld's single 'Wrong Direction' sparks Niall Horan, One Direction diss track rumors

Niall Horan's new music is all about a breakup, and apparently so is Hailee Steinfeld's. Late Sunday night, the Dickinson actress revealed to her fans she's...

Is Hailee Steinfeld Releasing Diss Track About Ex-Boyfriend Niall Horan? Hailee Steinfeld is just a few days from releasing her new song – and fans think it’s about ex Niall Horan. On Sunday night (December 29), the 23-year-old...

Just Jared 3 days ago



