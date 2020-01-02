Global  

Hailee Steinfeld's single 'Wrong Direction' sparks Niall Horan, One Direction diss track rumors

Thursday, 2 January 2020
Hailee Steinfeld set social media ablaze after fans became convinced her new single, “Wrong Direction,” is a diss track to her ex-boyfriend Niall Horan.
Hailee Steinfeld sparks rumours of ex Niall Horan's infidelity with new song

Hailee Steinfeld sparks rumours of ex Niall Horan's infidelity with new song

 Hailee Steinfeld has sparked rumours that her ex-boyfriend Niall Horan cheated on her, after releasing what appeared to be a diss track called Wrong Direction.

Hailee Steinfeld Releases New Song 'Wrong Direction'

Hailee Steinfeld is ringing in the new year with new music.

Hailee Steinfeld accuses Niall Horan of cheating

Hailee Steinfeld accuses Niall Horan of cheating

Why Fans Think Hailee Steinfeld Is Releasing a Diss Track About Ex Niall Horan

Niall Horan's new music is all about a breakup, and apparently so is Hailee Steinfeld's. Late Sunday night, the Dickinson actress revealed to her fans she's...
E! Online

Is Hailee Steinfeld Releasing Diss Track About Ex-Boyfriend Niall Horan?

Hailee Steinfeld is just a few days from releasing her new song – and fans think it’s about ex Niall Horan. On Sunday night (December 29), the 23-year-old...
Just Jared

