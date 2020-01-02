Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ron Howard trashes Trump on Twitter, calls him a 'morally bankrupt ego maniac'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
"Opie" dominated social media on Wednesday after Hollywood filmmaker Ron Howard slammed President Trump on Twitter, calling him a "morally bankrupt ego maniac."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Hollywood vs. Trump

Hollywood vs. Trump 01:29

 Ron Howard tweeted why he thinks so much of Hollywood is against President Donald Trump.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DonHogue3

Don Hogue Hollywood Opie, lecturing on morally bankrupt anyone...😂😂😂 Ron Howard trashes Trump on Twitter, calls him a 'morall… https://t.co/ywHIMN7I31 32 seconds ago

gamn1958

J Ron Howard trashes Trump on Twitter, calls him a 'morally bankrupt ego maniac' ⁦Sorry @RealRonHoward⁩ but you are… https://t.co/T9OXGuoq3I 2 minutes ago

RobertBrickner

Robert Brickner RT @UPTOWNGIRL2008: Hey, ⁦⁦@RealRonHoward⁩ , you misspelled “I am”... BTW, who are you anyway? Ron Howard trashes Trump on Twitter, calls… 4 minutes ago

UPTOWNGIRL2008

UPTOWNGIRL2008 Ron who? 🤔 Ron Howard trashes Trump on Twitter, calls him a 'morally bankrupt ego maniac' https://t.co/E5FSyLGxdR ⁦@KurtSchlichter⁩ 4 minutes ago

RAPT0R61

WJW Wow. Another dim beam of weak intellectual light unable to find his way out of his dark Democratic world. The real… https://t.co/EGCF7rnYxp 5 minutes ago

UPTOWNGIRL2008

UPTOWNGIRL2008 Hey, ⁦⁦@RealRonHoward⁩ , you misspelled “I am”... BTW, who are you anyway? Ron Howard trashes Trump on Twitter, ca… https://t.co/eQHqEjBsvM 6 minutes ago

FRANK_J_MILES

Frank J Miles Ron Howard trashes Trump on Twitter, calls him a 'morally bankrupt ego maniac' https://t.co/dszwfdLWq9 #FoxNews 7 minutes ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino Ron Howard trashes Trump on Twitter, calls him a ‘morally bankrupt ego maniac’ https://t.co/Rtlq0UuRsF 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.