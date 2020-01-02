Here's How Demi Lovato Feels About Ex Wilmer Valderrama's Engagement (Report)

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Demi Lovato‘s ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama just got engaged to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco. The 27-year-old “Echame la Culpa” singer and the 39-year-old That ’70s Show actor dated for almost six years before ending their relationship in 2016. After the split, the two remained close friends. Wilmer Valderrama was there by her side as she recovered after [...] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

7 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco 01:02 Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco. The 'NCIS' star announced their engagement on New Year's Day, posting a picture of him down on one knee. 'It's just us now' 01-01-2020, Wilmer Valderrama, via Instagram . The model reposted the same image and added a...