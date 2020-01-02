Global  

Here's How Demi Lovato Feels About Ex Wilmer Valderrama's Engagement (Report)

Just Jared Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Demi Lovato‘s ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama just got engaged to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco. The 27-year-old “Echame la Culpa” singer and the 39-year-old That ’70s Show actor dated for almost six years before ending their relationship in 2016. After the split, the two remained close friends. Wilmer Valderrama was there by her side as she recovered after [...]
News video: Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco 01:02

 Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco. The 'NCIS' star announced their engagement on New Year's Day, posting a picture of him down on one knee. 'It's just us now' 01-01-2020, Wilmer Valderrama, via Instagram . The model reposted the same image and added a...

Demi Lovato Reacts to Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama Getting Engaged (Report)

How does Demi Lovato feel about her ex Wilmer Valderrama‘s recent engagement to Amanda Pacheco? The “Sorry Not Sorry” crooner and the That ’70s Show star...
