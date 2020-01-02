‘Is it Even Right to Call Joe Biden a Frontrunner?’: Jake Tapper Questions Veep’s Status in 2020 Race After Middling Cash Haul
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () CNN anchor Jake Tapper questioned if it is correct to call Joe Biden the 2020 Democratic frontrunner when his fundraising is “eclipsed” by Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders. “Is it even right to call Joe Biden a frontrunner if he’s being eclipsed in fundraising by Buttigieg and by Bernie Sanders? Bernie Sanders has a […]
