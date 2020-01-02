Global  

Sofia Carson To Attend Golden Globes 2020 This Weekend!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Sofia Carson will be gracing the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards this weekend! The 26-year-old actress and singer revealed that she’d be hosting the pre-show broadcast at the annual ceremony alongside Jeannie Mai, AJ Gibson and Scott Mantz. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Carson “see you sunday @goldenglobes ⭐️,” [...]
