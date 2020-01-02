'OITNB' Creator Jenji Kohan Breaks Silence After Son's Death
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Jenji Kohan is speaking out after her son Charlie Noxon‘s tragic death. The 50-year-old Orange Is the New Black creator’s son passed away at age 20 following a skiing accident on Tuesday (December 31) in Park City, Utah. “Our hearts are shattered,” Jenji and Charlie’s father, Christoper Noxon, told TMZ. “The cliches about moments like [...]
Charlie Noxon, the son of "Orange is the New Black" and "Weeds" creator Jenji Kohan, died in a skiing accident in Utah Tuesday. The 20-year-old lived in Sherman Oaks and was a student at Columbia University in New York.