'OITNB' Creator Jenji Kohan Breaks Silence After Son's Death

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Jenji Kohan is speaking out after her son Charlie Noxon‘s tragic death. The 50-year-old Orange Is the New Black creator’s son passed away at age 20 following a skiing accident on Tuesday (December 31) in Park City, Utah. “Our hearts are shattered,” Jenji and Charlie’s father, Christoper Noxon, told TMZ. “The cliches about moments like [...] 👓 View full article

